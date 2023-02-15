ALBANY – The State Senate is set to hold a vote today on whether to confirm Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to be chief judge of the state's highest court.

Sen. Sean Ryan, a member of the majority Democratic conference, confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that a floor vote will be held later today on Hector LaSalle's nomination.

It's unlikely that leadership of the Democratic-led chamber would hold such a vote unless Hochul's nominee lacked the 32 votes to be confirmed by the 63-member chamber.

Senate Republicans, who are likely to support LaSalle, control only 21 votes in the body. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has repeatedly stated that LaSalle does not have the votes within her own conference to be confirmed.

Senate Democrats discussed the issue of taking a vote in closed-door in conference on Tuesday. And during a press conference on Tuesday, Stewart-Cousins left the door open to holding a full Senate vote.

If the vote occurs today as expected, it could settle a legal confrontation that began last week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In mid-January, the Democratic-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted down LaSalle's nomination for the Court of Appeals. That sparked a lawsuit last week filed by Republican state Sen. Anthony Palumbo against Stewart-Cousins and a number of Democratic senators. A state Supreme Court hearing on Long Island is scheduled for Friday.

Hochul had herself considered suing, but was spared that decision by Palumbo's action.

Both Hochul and Senate Republicans have argued the state constitution requires a vote by the full 63-member chamber. Stewart-Cousins had previously argued that the Senate has the right to determine its own internal rules and procedures, including to end LaSalle's nomination process if there is not sufficient support in the Judiciary Committee.

Before the Judiciary Committee vote, Senate Democratic leadership expanded its membership from 15 to 19 members, a move Hochul blames for the committee's failure to forward LaSalle's nomination to the Senate floor. The committee voted down forwarding the nomination to the full Senate by a vote of 10-9.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Stewart-Cousins said Senate Democrats would "rise to our leadership responsibilities and end the ongoing distraction of the Justice Hector LaSalle nomination."

"We maintain that the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Justice LaSalle’s nomination was a faithful execution of the judicial nomination procedure," Stewart-Cousins said. "The Senate acted constitutionally by following our own set of rules, which as a separate branch of government, we are empowered to create and follow under the State Constitution."

She said the Palumbo lawsuit "proves that prolonging the LaSalle nomination – which never had the requisite votes to pass – is merely a wedge issue to distract us from other pressing matters at hand."

"We have a state to run. The 2023-2024 $227 billion dollar budget is due in six weeks," she said. "Our highest court has no appointed Chief Judge, and we need the court system to function. This court case, if allowed to continue, would’ve dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It’s time to put this matter to rest.”