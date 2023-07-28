WASHINGTON – Thomas Sibick, the Amherst man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while stealing his radio and badge during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Friday to 50 months behind bars as punishment for his crimes.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, at an emotion-packed three-hour court hearing, sentenced Sibick to 50 months in prison for each of two felony charges and 12 months in prison for a misdemeanor, but ordered the three terms be served at the same time. Sibick's father, Eugene Sibick, buried his head in his hands upon hearing the sentence, and the defendant's mother, Carol Sibick, wept openly.

Sibick's sentence is by far the longest so far of any of the Buffalo-area residents who were arrested after taking part in the Jan. 6 melee.

Jackson, in an hour-long statement that capped the hearing, cast doubt on Sibick's argument that it was improper mental health treatment that prompted him to grab a police officer's badge and radio as other rioters stormed the Capitol. She portrayed Sibick's act as an intentional one that needed to be punished to reflect its seriousness.

"I can't treat this as the biggest calamity in your life when someone else's life was ruined," Jackson said, noting that the Jan. 6 attack ended the career of the D.C. police officer whom Sibick assaulted, Michael Fanone.

Sibick's sentencing caps a 30-month saga that began when he grabbed Fanone's badge and police radio in a scrum outside the Capitol on the day of the riot.

Fanone, who was tased and dragged down the Capitol steps by rioters, suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury in the attack and later retired from the police force.

Fanone has since gone on to be an outspoken advocate of long prison sentences for the Jan. 6 rioters. And as is his custom, Fanone appeared at Sibick's sentencing and made his point of view clear.

"I ask you to ignore his inevitable pleas for mercy," Fanone said. "On Jan. 6, he and his cohorts gave me none."

Sibick, meanwhile, spoke for himself. Reading a long letter of contrition, he turned repeatedly to Fanone and, with slightly different words each time, apologized.

"Officer Fanone, I sincerely regret what I did," Sibick said at one point. "I really do."

In an earlier court filing, Sibick's lawyer said home confinement would be a more appropriate sentence than prison.

The lawyer, Stephen F. Brennwald, said Sibick's mental illness had been misdiagnosed at the time when protesters stormed the Capitol. Brennwald said Sibick had been prescribed Adderal for attention-deficit disorder, even though the drug makes his real condition – bipolar disorder – worse. Sibick was subsequently diagnosed as bipolar with personality disorder by the medical staff at the D.C. Department of Corrections, where he was jailed for several months after his arrest.

But the judge noted that while the defense offered a letter from a doctor making that same argument, that doctor was Sibick's aunt.

"There's an absence of even a shred of expert testimony" indicating that Sibick's mental health struggles led to his actions on Jan. 6, Jackson said.

What's more, the judge said it was important to consider what Sibick did repeatedly after that date.

"He lied" to try to cover up his actions, saying he threw Fanone's badge and radio in a dumpster when in fact he buried it in his backyard, said Jackson, who agreed with Fanone's argument that Sibick wanted to keep the badge as "a trophy."

Sibick's lawyer also argued that while the Amherst man spent time outside a tunnel leading into the Capitol, he never entered and never damaged property the way others did.

Brennwald said in a court filing that many of the protesters, who were trying to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as president, "were simply caught up in the testosterone-laden actions of the overall crowd, acting in ways they likely never thought they would. This included Mr. Sibick.”

Many of the Capitol rioters earlier attended a rally where then-President Donald Trump urged attendees to march to the Capitol, saying: "We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Federal prosecutors, however, took a dim view of the protesters who rushed the Capitol and, in many cases and many ways, attacked police officers. While the U.S. Probation Office proposed a four-year prison term for Sibick, prosecutors suggested a sentence of nearly six years, arguing that his actions on Jan. 6 had real consequences.

“Sibick was one of those rioters who not only witnessed the assault on Officer Fanone at close range but joined in by depriving him of at least one item he could have used to defend himself: his police radio,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall wrote in a court filing.

Sibick, 37, pleaded guilty in March to assaulting Fanone and stealing his badge and radio. He admitted to three charges in federal court in Washington: two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.