Amherst judicial race centers on job qualifications, ethics complaints

New York does not require its town judges to hold a law degree or practice as an attorney. Weppner said she's more than prepared to take and pass the state's mandated training program.

Weppner did not earn a college degree but said she has experience helping people seek justice and has a particular interest in assisting veterans. Serving as town justice is, Weppner said, "a teachable craft."

In addition to battling over qualifications, the judicial candidates and their surrogates are trading ethics complaints.

Amherst Democratic Chairman Jerry Schad questioned why Weppner's campaign hasn't filed any financial disclosure forms prior to Tuesday's primary. He said the candidate has spent money on campaign signs and literature and is required to record this activity with the state.

Weppner filed an in-lieu-of statement with the state Board of Elections, indicating her campaign had not yet received or spent any significant sums of money.

She told The News that Amherst Republicans made a $1,600 contribution, but it came after the pre-primary filing deadline and she has not otherwise raised campaign funds. She said her next disclosure form will include information about this and any other donations and spending on printing and other expenses.