Amherst GOP to host 2020 election deniers

The Amherst Republican Committee on Monday will host a group peddling the unfounded claim that the results of the 2020 election in New York must be tossed out due to widespread fraud.

The committee also will screen "2000 Mules," an election denial movie whose allegations have been widely debunked.

The town party said the event is a chance for voters of every stripe to get educated about election integrity and weaknesses in our voting process.

"We want to make sure, for both sides of the aisle, it's done properly and every vote is counted – locally, in New York State and nationally – to preserve our democracy," Chairman Brian D. Rusk said.

But Republican candidates in Amherst say they want to focus on issues that matter to voters today and they don't want to relitigate elections of the past.

"I just don't see the point. I'm more of a move forward kind of guy," said Steven Sams II, who is running for Congress against Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins. "If you think the election was fraudulent, and you think that there was fraud, work to fix the system instead of trying to erase what took place."

Experts say the claims made by New York Citizens Audit, the group challenging the 2020 election here, and True the Vote, the organization that put out "2000 Mules," are not supported by evidence.

"Every year, you know, there are documented cases of voter fraud. However, they are vanishingly small in number and they usually aren't in the kinds of places that would be determinative," said Jacob Neiheisel, a University at Buffalo political scientist. "So I'm extremely skeptical of those kinds of claims."

Spreading fraud claims

Rusk said Amherst Republicans provided a platform for New York Citizens Audit because some committee members wanted to hear from them.

The citizens audit group started in 2021. Members, who aren't identified on their website, want to decertify the 2020 election results in New York and see a "full forensic audit" of what happened.

It's not clear how the group would argue President Biden defeated Donald Trump because of voter fraud in a state he won by 2 million votes. The group refers to 89 problematic state legislative races but doesn't identify them on its website.

Clicking on a county on the site's New York map brings up a list of alleged deficiencies featuring data analysis and technical-sounding language, all to show many ineligible voters cast ballots in 2020.

Going further, some citizen auditors have presented copies of a decertification petition to various county officials.

On July 5, a small group brought a sheaf of papers to the offices of Erie County's Legislature and sheriff.

A video shows the group handing over some documents and asking to meet with Sheriff John Garcia to provide a "criminal report" containing "sensitive information." A sheriff's employee said she would show Garcia the petition but told the group to follow up with his assistant for a meeting.

Garcia said he has "full confidence" that Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, Erie County's election commissioners, have met their obligation to oversee elections uncompromised by fraud.

"If a complaint supported by credible evidence is brought to our attention, this office will conduct an investigation and provide our findings to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office for their review," Garcia said in a statement. "That has not occurred."

'Security' but 'confusion,' too

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

An investigation by the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse found numerous flaws in the group's claims.

For example, the citizen auditors had pointed out more than 10,000 registered New York voters have a birth date of Jan. 1, 1850.

However, the Post-Standard reported, this doesn't mean New York has impossibly old voters. Instead, prior to 1974 people could give an age, not a birth date, when registering to vote. When the state digitized its voter rolls, Jan. 1, 1850, was used as a placeholder birth date for those voters.

Many claims cited by the citizen auditors stem from record-keeping deficiencies, or misunderstandings, and not deliberate attempts to manipulate elections, Neiheisel said.

The controversial "2000 Mules" movie similarly pushes the unfounded claim that widespread fraud marred the 2020 presidential election. Official reviews in a number of states found no substantial voter fraud that altered the outcome.

PolitiFact New York: How New York compares to other states when it comes to voter access When it comes to voting, the Empire State has been slow to adopt voter access measures that have been passed elsewhere for decades.

New York elections officials said there are safeguards built in throughout the voter registration, voting and vote counting processes.

"New Yorkers should have faith in the way their elections are conducted with accuracy and transparency," said John Conklin, a spokesman for the state Board of Elections.

UB's Neiheisel said fraud on the scale that can manipulate a statewide election is all but impossible to execute given how decentralized voting and vote recording is in this country.

"So there's security in that decentralized nature," he said. "But there's also some confusion that is likely to to happen when you have such a decentralized system."

GOP candidates unconcerned

In interviews, Sams and other Republican candidates in and around Amherst said they weren't concerned about the security of local elections.

"We are fortunate enough in Erie County to have one of the best elections commissioners, Ralph Mohr, and I have full confidence in their integrity and ethics," Katrina Zeplowitz, GOP candidate for a State Assembly seat in Amherst, said in an email.

Asked whether the 2020 victories of Republicans such as Rep. Tom Reed, Rep. Chris Jacobs and State Sen. Ed Rath were valid, Rusk said, "I'm not there to be saying this election was fraudulent and that one was not."

The Amherst GOP chairman said voting integrity is a bipartisan issue and Democrats Hillary Rodham Clinton and Stacey Abrams, the Georgia gubernatorial candidate, have questioned the fairness of elections.

Republicans have tried to link Abrams' refusal to concede in her 2018 race for governor to Trump's repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Abrams has said she wasn't trying to overturn the results of her election loss but was highlighting what she considered her opponent's efforts to suppress voter turnout, a charge Republican Brian Kemp denied.

Clinton, picking up on that theme, said at an event in November 2018 of Abrams, "If she had a fair election she would have already won."

Rusk said Democrats, independents and others are welcome to attend the event Monday at the American Legion George F. Lamm Post No. 622.

"This is an educational symposium where all viewpoints will be brought out," he said.

Rath won't be there.

"I am not attending," he said, "because I will be once again back out in the community, as I am every day and every night, talking with the voters about the issues that are important to them."