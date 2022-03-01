Air Force vet, Dem official to challenge Tenney in NY-23

Now Della Pia faces an immense challenge: beating a Republican in a largely rural district designed by Democrats in Albany as one of only four Republican congressional districts in the state. The district includes southern Erie County and much of the Southern Tier – but not heavily Democratic Ithaca, a Democratic enclave that has occasionally made the current 23rd district somewhat competitive.

Asked how he would manage to compete in the new, more Republican 23rd district, Della Pia noted that his background and his stance on some issues would help him.

An expert marksman in his military days, he said: "I am not against guns, but I am for good government."

And to Della Pia, that means a government that's responsive to the people. To that end, as the Southern Tier's House member, Della Pia said he would work to modify immigration laws to make it easier for local farmers to find the labor they need.

On a broader scale, Della Pia said he favors President Biden's Build Back Better plan, which would restore the expanded child tax credit and establish childcare and prekindergarten programs. The bill would help those at the bottom rung of the economic ladder, he said.