A new Williamsville mayor and as many as three new Village Board members are coming to a village government that has seen tense disagreements play out in recent years.

Trustee Christine Hunt has announced she is running for Williamsville mayor with the backing of the village's Community First Party.

Hunt was elected to the Village Board in 2021 and previously served as chair of the village's Historic Preservation Commission. She is a risk-control consultant, former state trooper and active Little League volunteer. She is running to replace Mayor Deb Rogers, who said in January she would not seek re-election.

If Hunt is elected mayor, she would name someone to fill her seat on the Village Board for the remainder of her trustee term.

After a term with political drama, Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers decides not to seek re-election "I was just brave enough to state what a lot of people were thinking in elected office but were too afraid to say," Rogers said.

In addition to the mayor's job, two Village Board positions are on the ballot.

Dan DeLano and Mary Lowther, both former Williamsville mayors and members of the Community First Party, were elected last June to fill the final year on two trustee terms.

They are not running for re-election to full, four-year terms. Instead, the party has endorsed James Celeste and Jeffrey Hahn for election to the Village Board.

Celeste is a member of the Williamsville Zoning Board of Appeals who works for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. He plays in a band that has performed at venues and events throughout the village.

Hahn owns SC Parker, a financial planning and investment firm in Williamsville, and serves on the village's Environmental Advisory Council.

If Hunt, Celeste and Hahn all win election, the Community First Party will hold the mayor's post and all four trustee seats.

They now have a 4-1 advantage on the board and Hunt, Lowther, DeLano and Trustee Eileen Torre – who is not up for re-election – all have disagreed with Rogers over village priorities during the past year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The four members of the board majority have repeatedly overruled Rogers in votes on historic preservation questions, appointments to advisory boards, the future of the Ellicott Creek dam and the elimination of the job of community development director.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rogers clashed with Hunt, Torre and former Trustee Matthew Etu – who eventually resigned from the Village Board – over the mayor's anti-mandate views.

At a May 2022 meeting, when Rogers and two allies then serving on the Village Board criticized a state public health regulation, Hunt and Torre pushed back.

"I will just say that I'm embarrassed to be sitting up here with two trustees who, I will say, are nothing short of communists in their ability to vote no," Rogers said that night.

"With all due respect, please stop referring to Eileen and I as communists," Hunt responded.

In contrast, Community First Party leaders emphasized collegiality when they announced their candidate slate Wednesday at the Williamsville Train Depot.

"One of the most important things I have learned in my vast experiences is to assemble a good team and then to trust them," Hunt said in a statement. "The team we have put together for this election is both good and trustworthy.”

The party also is endorsing Village Justice Jeffrey Voelkl, a Williamsville attorney, for re-election.

Voelkl has served as a village justice since 2003.

He was the Republican-backed candidate for Amherst town justice in this fall's town elections. However, Voelkl recently told GOP officials that a "personal family matter" required him to withdraw from the town justice race and the party is now seeking another candidate, Amherst Republican Chairman Brian Rusk said.

"I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the Village of Williamsville," Voelkl said in an email Friday.

It's not clear whether Hunt or the other Community First candidates will face any opposition in the village races.

Candidates have until May 16 to file nominating petitions for the June 20 election.