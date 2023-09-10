It’s a prospect that would have been unthinkable for Erie County Democrats as recently as a month ago.

But after a month that was memorable for him for the all the wrong reasons, the uncomfortable question is now being asked: Could County Executive Mark Poloncarz actually lose the race for a fourth term in office?

Democrats say no – Poloncarz, they say, has plenty of time to recover from the bad headlines generated by his policies and personal issues during August. He has a sizable war chest and will remind voters what he’s done for them the last 12 years.

“It isn’t like Mark is sitting on his laurels,” said Poloncarz campaign manager Benjamin Swanekamp. “He continues to govern aggressively and try and get things done.”

Republicans, though, say the county executive is vulnerable – and they point to recent internal polling as proof that some voters, especially in the suburbs, are willing to pick even an inexperienced Republican like Chrissy Casilio if it means giving Poloncarz the boot.

“Up until the end of summer, the general conventional wisdom was that the Democrats were running away with this race,” said GOP strategist Christopher M. Grant.

But after a month of self-inflicted political wounds by Poloncarz, “this race is far closer, far more competitive, than the Democrats would have you believe. Mark has a perfect storm of electability issues that two months ago, nobody would have seen coming.”

Internal polling disputed

Grant, who served as chief-of-staff to former Rep. Chris Collins, polled voters four years ago while running the Republican/Independence campaign of Lynne Dixon, who challenged Poloncarz.

The poll – which ignited controversy among journalists who debated its value – had the race between Poloncarz as a “dead heat” in early June. Poloncarz won with 53.5% of the vote, compared to Dixon’s 46.5%.

Grant, who is not affiliated with Casilio’s campaign, commissioned a similar poll on Aug. 27, this time asking voters who they would vote for if the election was held today. The results had Poloncarz defeating Casilio 43% to 39%, with 17% of voters undecided and a margin of error of 3%.

Just as significant, Grant said, is that 45% of poll respondents viewed Poloncarz as “unfavorable” and 40% viewed him as “favorable.”

“In order to beat an incumbent, you generally need to flip the perception of him from popular to unpopular,” Grant said. “That has happened.”

The arrests of at least four asylum-seekers who came from the southern U.S. border and who were being housed in Cheektowaga and Amherst – key suburban towns Poloncarz depends on for votes – has resonated with voters, Grant said.

Since then, Grant said Poloncarz seems to have “completely sabotaged himself” by allowing some of his personal problems to spill into public view. The county executive was mentioned in a Buffalo police report where a former girlfriend alleged that he grabbed her and held her against a window.

Last week, the woman also alleged Poloncarz steered county money to a nonprofit organization run by another woman he was dating. Poloncarz denied both allegations.

“Mark has somehow seemed to shoot himself in the foot, slice his Achilles heel and throw himself into a river at the same time, which is pretty incredible,” Grant said.

Democrats say it’s early

Democrats say the firm that administered the poll – Co/efficient – is “right-leaning” and they note its B+ rating in poll accuracy by the political news site FiveThirtyEight.

They caution that it remains early in the political season and that August – when the migrant issue flared and when Poloncarz’s personal drama unfolded in The Buffalo News – is a time when many voters are on vacation and spend less time “plugged in” to the news cycle.

“Regular Erie County residents are busy people managing their jobs, kids, taking care of loved ones, and people don’t have time like folks in the media or political world to spend an hour-plus a day focusing on the dog race of a political election,” said Swanekamp.

Especially during an “off-year” election when no big-name races like governor or president are on the ballot, “they’re going to be tuning in to the politics side a little later,” he said.

That gives Poloncarz plenty of time to get out his message about lower property taxes, infrastructure improvements, a coming sales tax cut and new funding for law enforcement.

“These are all things that we think will resonate with folks, and he has a very strong record of accomplishment for us to run on,” Swanekamp said.

Democrats also plan to emphasize Casilio’s inexperience – she has never run for elected office – and have hinted that they will draw attention to statements she has made in the past, like when she spread conspiracy theories on social media.

Swanekamp said previous internal polling “showed that when voters were presented with information about our opponent’s radical and extreme beliefs, they had major concerns about whether or not she was up for the job,” he said.

During his 2019 campaign, Poloncarz released more negative ads against Dixon than he did against Republican Ray Walter four years earlier. Political analysts said it was an indication of a close race.

Such a strategy will be trickier against Casilio, Grant said, because of the recent controversies involving the county executive’s relationship with women.

“He’s in a real tough spot through his own making,” Grant said. “He’s going to have to be very careful about attacking a woman. It will backfire in a way that will crater his campaign.”