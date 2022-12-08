After decadelong fight, Gillibrand wins military justice reforms

WASHINGTON – Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand's decadelong battle to reform the military justice system finally ended in victory this week, as congressional negotiators agreed to put the prosecution of a host of felonies such as sexual assault fully in the hands of professional prosecutors rather than military commanders.

Gillibrand's suggested reforms were included in a must-pass compromise defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023, marking the culmination of a long battle in which Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, scored comparatively modest victories until this week. The bill is expected to pass both houses of Congress and be sent to the president sometime before Christmas.

Under the bill, commanding officers will no longer have any control over the prosecution of sexual harassment and assault cases as well as related crimes. Instead, independent military prosecutors will be in charge of everything that had long been the responsibility of commanding officers in such cases.

"This is a historic milestone in our efforts to reform and professionalize the military justice system," Gillibrand told reporters on a Zoom call on Wednesday. "And while it will take time to see the results of these changes, it is still important for us to celebrate this victory and continue our fight."

Gillibrand had long argued that leaving commanding officers in charge of prosecuting such offenses under the court martial system discouraged victims from reporting crimes out of fear of retaliation. She noted that while there are 39,500 sexual assaults in the military annually, fewer than a quarter of the victims report those incidents.

That should change, though, under the reforms Congress is about to pass, said Don Christensen, a retired Air Force colonel who now serves as president of a group called Protect Our Defenders.

"These changes will go a long ways to increasing the confidence that survivors have – whether they're survivors of domestic violence, sexual harassment or sexual assault, or the families whose loved ones have been murdered – to come forward and to feel like they're going to get justice," Christensen said.

Gillibrand fought for such reforms for years, only to come away disappointed again and again.

Last year, for example, the lawmakers who negotiated the annual defense authorization bill agreed to create a new Office of the Special Trial Counsel in each of the branches of the military – but they gave those new prosecutors only the power to refer cases for court martial. Many of the most important decisions in the prosecution process, such as screening jurors and witnesses as well as granting immunity, remained in the hands of commanding officers.

That reform effort only "codified the status quo," Gillibrand said at the time.

But the reforms included in this year's defense bill go much further.

"It finally strips commanders of their remaining judicial and prosecutorial powers for covered offenses and gives them to train to professional military prosecutors," Gillibrand said.

In addition, this year's reforms give the new trial counsels the power to prosecute sexual harassment cases – a category of offenses that were left totally in the hands of military commanders under last year's National Defense Authorization Act.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat who has been Gillibrand's main ally on the issue in the House, joined her in the push for that change.

“Shockingly, these extremely complex and critical sexual harassment cases were not taken out of the chain of command last year," Speier said in a statement. "This year’s NDAA agreement rights that egregious wrong and will finally ensure that this gateway crime receives the respect and resources it requires.”

Momentum toward comprehensive military justice reform accelerated after the 2020 murder of Army Spec. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in Texas. Guillen's family said she had been harassed before her murder, and Gillibrand said the subsequent investigation found a toxic culture at the base that would make it unlikely for victims to come forward.

"Having independent prosecutors take these cases of sexual assault, sexual harassment, murder and other types of violent felonies will allow for a serious look at these crimes when they get when they are committed, so that there can be a chance of conviction," Gillibrand said.

Commanding officers will retain their prosecutorial power over a number of felony charges not related to sexual harassment and assault, and Gillibrand said she hopes that those cases will eventually move over to the new special counsel offices.

But she stressed that the changes agreed to in the new defense bill were historic.

Asked what the latest moves will mean on a practical level for service members at Fort Drum, New York's largest military base, Gillibrand said: "They now have a system of justice that is worthy of their sacrifice."