The attack ads from both sides in the governor's race feature dark and foreboding images.

Rep. Lee Zeldin is airing new spots portraying Gov. Kathy Hochul as soft on crime – complete with film of beatings and gunshots.

Hochul, meanwhile, benefits from images sponsored by the Democratic State Committee that label Zeldin, a Suffolk County Republican, an "extremist" on the issue of abortion. Her own TV ads feature crazed crowds attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and Zeldin's same-day vote against certifying Joe Biden's election as president – all linking him to former President Donald Trump and his unpopularity across New York State.

As the Nov. 8 election approaches, the ads are beginning to define the battle lines with themes both camps will hammer home.

For Zeldin: crime, taxes and the economy. Then more crime.

For Hochul: Trump, guns and abortion. Then more Trump.

State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy dismisses all of Hochul's issues as unimportant to New Yorkers and their everyday lives.

"Kathy Hochul is not talking to people about what's important to them," he said.

Hochul's campaign would not agree to be quoted.

In its latest $2 million TV purchase across the state, the Hochul campaign zeros in on the issues its emphasizing.

"The ads reinforce Lee Zeldin's far-right record on January 6 and abortion," the campaign said in a release, "and they highlight Gov. Hochul's nation-leading efforts to strengthen New York's gun safety laws."

The ads seek to define the Long Islander who is still introducing himself to upstate voters. In a spot titled "The Day," the ad emphasizes Zeldin's votes that Hochul considers "extreme." Her campaign seems to embrace every opportunity to highlight some form of the word "extreme."

"Because Lee Zeldin is extreme and dangerous," concludes "The Day" spot featuring the rampaging Capitol crowds.

Polling, opposition research and measuring voter pulses by both campaigns form the basis for the campaigns. For Hochul, the thrust is her opponent's link to Trump, who might prove popular in Texas, but not in ultra-Democratic New York. Indeed, a WNYT-TV/Survey USA poll conducted last month shows Biden beating Trump 49% to 29% among New York voters in a hypothetical presidential contest.

As a sitting congressman, Zeldin also has a voting record. And of all his votes through eight years in Washington, Hochul singles out his opposition to certifying Biden's 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, and another claiming the congressman approved banning abortion, even as a result of rape or incest or to protect the health of the mother.

Another lauds Hochul's response to the May 14 massacre that claimed the lives of 10 Black people. The ad features Zeneta Everhart, who works for Democratic Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy of Buffalo, and her son, Zaire, who was wounded in the Tops shooting.

"Zaire means ... everything. He's my one and only. Zaire was shot through his neck, and it came out his back," Everhart says in the ad. "Gov. Hochul showed up that day. She heard us and then she went to work and passed tougher gun laws."

Last week, Hochul announced security cameras will be installed in all of New York City's 6,355 subway cars and 472 subway stations.

"My number one priority as governor is keeping New Yorkers safe," she said in a statement. "I am proud that we will be installing cameras on all Subway cars – expanding our security capabilities, deterring crime and providing law enforcement with support."

The Zeldin campaign did not respond to requests for comment, but Langworthy said the candidate's ads revolve around issues hashed out in living rooms and kitchens across New York State. While Hochul concentrates on Trump and abortion, Langworthy points to Zeldin's emphasis on crime.

"Crime is a major issue both downstate and upstate. Buffalo is not as bad as Rochester, but it's still a serious issue," he said. "Nobody has really been spared from this massive crime wave across the state."

As he did during his own GOP campaign for the 23rd Congressional District, Langworthy highlighted soaring energy costs that National Fuel estimates may rise by 50% this winter. He points to Zeldin proposals to allow new drilling for natural gas in the Southern Tier as a way to alleviate energy costs.

The Save Our State super PAC on Friday booked a "substantial" air time purchase across upstate for a new ad.

"It's all about taxes and affordability," Langworthy said, referring to the PAC's efforts led by New York City Councilmember Joseph Borelli, former Rep. John J. Faso and former state Republican Chairman Edward F. Cox.

Some polls measure Zeldin as within striking distance of Hochul, but surveys from Siena and Emerson colleges show him about 15 points behind. But crime also ranks as a top concern in all surveys, and Zeldin emphasizes the issue more than any other.

And though some studies dismiss any correlation between the state's new cashless bail laws and spikes in crime, Zeldin's campaign consistently raises questions. Though he has not referred to the July incident near Rochester in which he was attacked at a campaign event, Zeldin says it underscores his concern over the state's new and liberalized approach to releasing people charged with crimes.

"You have a person who is saying 'You're done,' " he told Fox News a few weeks ago, recalling the attack by a man attending the Perinton event. "He is charged with a violent felony and he is instantly released back on the street because of New York's cashless bail laws."