A quick analysis of the 61st Senate District race

  • Updated
Rath Ryan Debate (copy)

State Sens. Ed Rath and Sean Ryan debate at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Kenmore.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
In the redrawn 61st Senate District, in which two incumbents did battle, Democratic State Sen. Sean M. Ryan was able to win by carrying the dense core of the region. 

A quick glance at the detailed results from the Erie County Board of Elections shows Ryan dominated in the parts of Buffalo included in the district (North Buffalo and the West Side) and performed well in a sizable chunk of the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst. 

Republican Edward A. Rath III, meanwhile, took Grand Island, the western part of the Town of Tonawanda, the city of Tonawanda and the eastern border of the district in that part of Amherst.

But at the end of the night, with 99.2% of Election Day results in, Ryan emerged as the victor with 56.5% of the vote to Rath's 43.5%. 

Rath v Ryan map

In the 61st Senate District race, the red parts of the map show where Republican Edward A. Rath III won, while the blue parts show where Democrat Sean M. Ryan was victorious. 

The next question is: What's next for Rath, a well-known figure in Western New York who was elected to the State Senate in 2020 after serving as an Erie County legislator for 13 years?

He wasn't able for further comment Tuesday night, but in his statement conceding the race to Ryan, Rath said: "I look forward to continuing to give back to our Western New York community."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

