A quick analysis of the 61st Senate District race

In the redrawn 61st Senate District, in which two incumbents did battle, Democratic State Sen. Sean M. Ryan was able to win by carrying the dense core of the region.

In battle of incumbents, Sean Ryan declares victory over Edward Rath III in 61st Senate District A successful legal challenge to the New York redistricting process set up the rare election fight between two incumbent state senators.

A quick glance at the detailed results from the Erie County Board of Elections shows Ryan dominated in the parts of Buffalo included in the district (North Buffalo and the West Side) and performed well in a sizable chunk of the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst.

Republican Edward A. Rath III, meanwhile, took Grand Island, the western part of the Town of Tonawanda, the city of Tonawanda and the eastern border of the district in that part of Amherst.

But at the end of the night, with 99.2% of Election Day results in, Ryan emerged as the victor with 56.5% of the vote to Rath's 43.5%.

The next question is: What's next for Rath, a well-known figure in Western New York who was elected to the State Senate in 2020 after serving as an Erie County legislator for 13 years?

He wasn't able for further comment Tuesday night, but in his statement conceding the race to Ryan, Rath said: "I look forward to continuing to give back to our Western New York community."