With evictions and housing prices soaring statewide, including in Western New York, local housing advocates expected to see major housing reforms in this year’s state budget.

Instead, the tentative deal that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night contained virtually none of the policies they had championed – and few of the housing measures Hochul herself proposed – leaving low- and middle-income Western New Yorkers to face a sometimes dire status quo.

No mandates to grow the state’s housing supply.

No additional safeguards for tenants.

No rental assistance for homeless New Yorkers or those at risk of eviction.

“Governor Hochul vowed this year to address the housing crisis hitting everyday New Yorkers, but her budget does not deliver on this promise,” the progressive community group PUSH Buffalo said in a statement to The Buffalo News. “She’s had opportunity to build critically needed affordable housing and tenant protections, and has failed to do so.”

Statewide housing groups pilloried the budget on Friday, calling it a “missed opportunity” and “collective failure.”

Such disappointments are not new to housing advocates, who have fought for years over issues including eviction protections. Many thought this year might prove different, given Hochul’s emphasis on housing in her 2024 legislative agenda.

The governor's signature initiative, called the New York Housing Compact, would have added 800,000 new units statewide in the next 10 years by compelling municipalities to meet minimum construction targets – and allowing developers to bypass local zoning laws if they fell short. That plan fell to opposition from suburban lawmakers, particularly on Long Island and in Westchester County, where affluent communities have long resisted multifamily and affordable housing development.

The final budget also leaves out new protections for New York tenants, including a measure called “good cause" eviction, which would have capped rent increases and prevented what housing advocates call “arbitrary and retaliatory” evictions.

Renters in Buffalo “have been loud and clear about the housing protections they need to survive,” PUSH said in its statement.

Under good cause, property owners can only evict tenants who stop paying rent, become a nuisance or otherwise violate the terms of their leases. Landlords can also raise rents if needed to make property improvements.

But property owners in Western New York and across the state have argued that the measure unfairly over-regulates their industry and cuts into profits. A recent political mailer from Homeowners for an Affordable New York, a coalition of landlord groups, urged Buffalo residents to call their legislators about the anti-eviction bill, which they said would “devastate housing in New York.”

No Buffalo lawmakers endorsed good cause eviction. Instead, Sens. Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan, both D-Buffalo, supported a new housing voucher program to help subsidize the rents of New Yorkers who are homeless, facing eviction or otherwise at risk of losing their homes. That program also failed to make the state budget, despite support from both landlord and tenant organizations.

Lawmakers did agree to fund $391 million in emergency rental relief for public housing residents, most of which will flow downstate.

Regional advocates have been quick to point out that housing affordability has become a crisis in upstate New York, as well. In both Erie and Niagara counties, roughly one of every 12 renting households faced eviction last year, according to a recent analysis from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

During that same one-year period, median rents in the Buffalo metropolitan area jumped by more than 9%, according to real estate site Zillow. Median home listing prices in Buffalo jumped by more than a quarter in the last five years, to more than $200,000.

"Rental costs continue to rise, and people simply can't find available apartments that they can afford," said Sarah Wooton, director of community research at the progressive think tank Partnership for the Public Good. "... We need good cause, we need more housing vouchers, we need more affordable housing units, and we need these life-affirming policies now."

The "lack of action on housing" in the state budget is "shocking and hugely concerning," Wooton added.

Without action on the state level, Western New Yorkers are unlikely to see immediate solutions, housing advocates said. They have, for instance, lobbied the Buffalo Common Council to adopt a version of “good cause” for years – but judges have struck down similar measures in Albany, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh for infringing on state law. In February, the city convened an Affordable Housing Task Force to research and vet potential policy solutions to its affordable housing crisis. That group is months away from making recommendations.

State lawmakers could still advance separate bills on good cause eviction and the housing voucher program before the session ends June 8.

In comments Thursday, Hochul also said she planned to take executive action on housing issues in the coming weeks, blaming the Legislature for the budget’s dearth of housing policies.

“I believe major action is required to meet the scale of this crisis,” Hochul said. “The Legislature saw it differently. They're not ready to commit to the kind of transformative change I proposed.”