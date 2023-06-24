The next-to-last day of early voting on Saturday for the upcoming primary election brought 465 to the polls in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.

The adjusted total for eight days of balloting is 3,916, they reported. Early voting began June 17.

Early voting concludes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 38 specially-arranged polling locations in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns.

On primary election day Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and voters should go to their regular polling places. For information, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.