Erie County residents cast 402 ballots Monday on the third day of early voting for the June 27 primary in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.

The adjusted three-day total now stands at 1,167. Early voting will continue through next Sunday, June 25.

Registered Republicans are choosing candidates in Alden, Grand Island, Marilla, Orchard Park, Wales and West Seneca, as well as in the Erie County Legislature's 10th District.

Democrats have candidates in five Common Council districts in Buffalo and others in the City of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and Newstead.

Registered Conservatives are voting for mayor of Lackawanna, council members in Alden and the Town and the City of Tonawanda, Town of Evans supervisor, Erie County legislators in the fourth and 10th districts and other offices in Amherst, Newstead and West Seneca.

Early voting is taking place at 38 polling locations in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.

For information on polling locations and candidates on the June primary ballot, call the Board of Elections at 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.