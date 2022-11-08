$4.2 billion environmental bond act overwhelmingly approved by voters

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a proposition that will allowed New York State to borrow $4.2 billion to reduce the impact of climate change and protect the environment.

The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Act of 2022 will provide bondable funding for a variety of projects and initiatives aimed at replacing aging urban and suburban infrastructure across the state, as well as preserving family farms in rural communities and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The bond act will address four major categories: restoration and flood risk reduction; water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; open space land conservation and recreation; and climate change mitigation.

The proposition had the backing of labor and environmental groups across the state. It was opposed by the state Conservative Party, who view it as a waste of taxpayer dollars.