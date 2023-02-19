A major expansion of recreational venues at two Town of Tonawanda parks is moving ahead swiftly.

Demolition of the Brighton Park pool started last week and construction on the splash park that will take its place should begin this summer, town officials said.

And the Lincoln Park ice arena will close for good after March 26, the end of the skating season, to make way for work to transform the building into a multi-purpose sports field house.

In addition to those two features, the planned $20 million project includes the construction at Brighton Park of a new ice arena, a regulation rugby field, four lighted pickleball courts and three beach volleyball courts.

They'll join the Brighton Park Golf Course, Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome, batting cages and ball diamonds already located at the park along Brompton Road.

"We are creating an incredible recreation corridor," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Thursday in providing an update on the project at his annual State of the Town address.

The town last year revived a recreation project that had stalled previously over cost concerns.

The driving force behind the initiative had been the push from the youth hockey community to replace the town's two aging ice rinks at Lincoln and Brighton parks. The Brighton pool also was long past its prime but had its defenders.

The availability of federal Covid-19 relief aid and a state grant, along with project changes that left town officials more optimistic the new recreational venues would generate additional revenue, convinced Tonawanda to move forward with the plan.

The Town Board in December voted to hire the low bidder, Montante Construction, for $4.7 million to demolish Brighton Park's full-size pool and wading pool, perform necessary site work and begin construction on the replacement ice arena.

Work on the splash park will begin in the summer and the venue should open in 2024, Emminger said, around the same time as the other new recreational facilities.

The Brighton Park ice arena will remain in use until the new arena at Brighton Park is open. The new, larger arena, with room for 600 spectators, will serve ice hockey teams, figure skaters, learn-to-skate lessons and other programs, Emminger said.

"The arena will be a year-round revenue generator as we'll even be able to cover the ice for other, non-ice events," he said.