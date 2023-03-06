The cleanup of three contaminated sites in Niagara County used in World War II atomic energy and weapons programs will get another infusion of federal dollars.

Over 25 million pounds of uranium metals and over 30,000 pounds of thorium metals were used at the former Simonds Saw and Steel Co. site in Lockport. The federal government announced $103.6 million will be spent there for work set to begin in 2024.

The Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston will receive $10 million to clean up radioactive waste from nuclear weapons work conducted as part of the Manhattan Project, with more than $500 million to be spent in the coming years. And the Seaway Industrial Park in Tonawanda will get $2 million to support construction of a landfill cap where processed uranium ores from the Manhattan Project were dumped.

The total $138 million in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects also includes $100,000 to back a five-year review of the cleanup of the Tonawanda Landfill in Tonawanda and nearly $24 million for waterway investments in Erie County.

Most of the waterway dollars – $21.2 million – will be used for maintenance and operation of the Black Rock Channel and Tonawanda Harbor and to evaluate the Black Rock lock and fund lock gate installation.

"This is a multimillion-dollar federal investment in clean communities and vibrant Western New York waterways," Rep. Brian Higgins said. "We've made incredible waterfront progress, but to maximize the potential for recreational, commercial and fishing boat activities, investments in the water are just as important as investments along the water's edge."

The work will be carried out by the Buffalo District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

"Our mission is to provide safe navigation, protect vital commerce and ensure the safety of human health and the environment," said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, the district commander. "Investments like this are critical for mission accomplishment."

Buffalo Harbor will get the bulk of the remaining waterway funds, with $2.7 million to support continued dredging along the Outer Harbor of the navigation channel to maintain depths necessary to support average commercial shipments. Funds will also go for continued repairs to the north, south and west breakwaters. The north breakwall was reconstructed in 2021, and a new seawall was constructed at Ralph Wilson Centennial Park in 2022.

In addition, $710,000 is being allocated for surveillance of northern boundary waters between the United States and Canada. Sturgeon Point will receive $24,000 to support operation and maintenance needs and for sand bypassing and/or dredging to maintain the Sturgeon Point Marina. Olcott Harbor and Wilson Harbor will each get $8,000 for harbor maintenance.

In previously announced allocations, Times Beach Nature Preserve is to receive $10 million in federal infrastructure funds for repair work, and $10 million secured by Higgins will be used for improvements to Bird Island Pier.