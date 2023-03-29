New York will receive $100 million in federal aid to help expand broadband internet service to 100,000 households in the state, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The money was included in the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan and is being distributed nationwide through the U.S. Treasury Department.

New York will use this funding to expand access to low-income families in affordable housing developments, Jacob Leibenluft, the department's chief recovery officer, told reporters on a conference call.

It wasn't immediately clear how much of this money will come to the eight counties of Western New York. Officials on the call said housing agencies would apply to participate in the program through a competitive process.

The program is meant to close the digital divide that limits access to affordable, high-speed internet for people in some rural and urban communities, Leibenluft said.

Officials said this divide was exposed, and grew, during the Covid-19 pandemic, when parents working from home and children doing schoolwork at home needed reliable broadband.

New York's funding announced Wednesday is among $5.2 billion distributed to 37 states to help connect 1.5 million homes and businesses to broadband internet.

Leibenluft and Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to President Biden, were joined on the call by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York's two senators, and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Schumer said, even before the pandemic hit, he saw the effects of the digital divide as he traveled New York, particularly in rural areas of upstate. He compared the importance of connecting people to high-speed internet in the early 21st century to the drive in the early 20th century to bring electricity to the entire country.

Gillibrand said the $100 million investment, though significant, will help establish new broadband connections for just 6% of the state's unconnected population.

"We have a long way to go," she said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.