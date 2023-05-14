Following the May 14, 2022, massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $50 million in funding to help uplift the East Side of Buffalo.

On the one-year mark, she announced nearly $10 million more.

The governor's office announced Sunday that an additional $5 million will be made available to the homeowner improvement program for those who live on the East Side. The money will be used to help homeowners cover the costs of emergency home repairs, including addressing code violations. That is in addition to $34.5 million in similar funding that was allocated last year.

Also, the governor announced a $4 million federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to enhance mental health services. The grant money will be split among a Black Mental Health Response Team led by BestSelf Behavioral Health; University Psychiatric Practice, in collaboration with SayYes Buffalo and the Buffalo Public Schools, to help students struggling with community trauma and training for teachers; and culturally appropriate mental wellness programs.

In addition, the state announced $900,000 to support the siting and development of a permanent 5/14 memorial.

Hochul spoke at a memorial event Sunday at the Tops on the one-year mark of the domestic terror attack in which 10 Black people were killed and three were wounded.

"What I saw in the aftermath was that same sense of one family here in Western New York that made me so proud," Hochul said, addressing the crowd outside the store, which was closed to mark the somber occasion. "We mourned together. We hugged each other. We wept for days and days, trying to figure out some sense behind this. But all I know is we stand here one year later – this building, this neighborhood, this community, a testament to the simple fact that hate did not win on that day. The white supremacists did not win on that day. Racism did not win on that day. That the people of Buffalo said that love will come out and be the winner on this day."