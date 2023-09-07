At first, New York environmental advocate Rob Hayes was encouraged to learn that state health officials had a new plan to notify residents if their drinking water contained the unhealthy "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which have made their way into the environment from the production of everything from nonstick pans to microwave popcorn bags.

The plan would alert New Yorkers within 90 days if their water contained even low levels of nearly two dozen PFAS chemicals, a “huge step forward for transparency and knowledge about the PFAS crisis,” said Hayes, who is director of clean water at Environmental Advocates New York.

But the New York State Department of Health’s notification plan excludes the two most commonly occurring PFAS chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, which has advocates like Hayes scratching their heads.

That means some New Yorkers would temporarily remain in the dark about drinking water that contains the two chemicals, which are likely human carcinogens and cause other health problems like liver damage and birth defects, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Those two chemicals already regulated in New York, but at higher levels. The EPA has said the chemicals are unsafe at any level and has proposed tighter regulations.

"I cannot think of a good reason” to exclude PFOS and PFOA, said Hayes, who recently joined dozens of other advocates in penning a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state health department requesting changes to the plan.

"It's critical for the public to know whenever those two chemicals are reliably detected," Hayes said. "It's possible the notifications that New Yorkers will get will not be complete about the full extent of PFAS that a water utility has detected in their drinking water.”

But state health officials have defended their decision to only include some PFAS chemicals in the notification plan.

Gary Ginsberg, director of the Department of Health’s Center for Environmental Health, said the 23 lesser-known PFAS chemicals that are part of the 90-day notification plan are emerging contaminants.

“They’re kind of the new kids on the block,” Ginsberg said. “The whole notification concept comes about because we are testing the water for things that are not regulated and we want to be able to tell the public pretty quickly.”

PFOS and PFOA are in a different category, Ginsberg said. State rules already require water systems with high levels of PFOA or PFOS to alert water customers within 30 days.

“Pretty close to everyone in New York state by now that has had any detection of PFOA or PFOS in their water, whether above the MCL (maximum contaminant level) or below the MCL, should have gotten notice of that” in some way, Ginsberg said.

But people whose water systems have PFOA or PFOS contamination lower than the state’s maximum contaminant level - 10 parts per trillion - have to wait until their water company sends them an “annual water quality report” each spring to learn whether those chemicals were detected the prior year.

But some advocates say notification in the annual water quality reports are inadequate. New York regulations state those documents are required to be sent to bill-paying customers by May 31 of each year.

That means there are some water customers - such as renters - that don’t receive the annual reports. Adding those chemicals to the DOH’s PFAS notification proposal would mean people would learn about them within 90 days.

“Since many renters in New York do not directly pay a water bill, they are often kept in the dark about what’s in their water,” according to the August letter sent to the New York Department of Health by Hayes and a group of more than 30 other scientists, professors, and environmental groups.

PFAS in drinking water is a widespread problem in New York and across the entire U.S., the result of decades of their use in industrial settings, at airports and military bases. Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team reported earlier this year that the chemicals were found at unsafe levels in the rivers, lakes and streams supplying drinking water systems that serve at least 3.2 million New Yorkers, according to state and federal data.

Updated data released this summer by the state health department show that in 2022, nearly 300 drinking water systems across New York used source water that had at some point tested positive to contain either PFOA or PFOS at a level of 4 parts per trillion or higher.

More than half of those water systems were relatively small, serving 500 or fewer customers. Dozens of mobile home communities, trailer parks and apartment complexes are represented.

"This is a key environmental justice aspect of the PFAS crisis," Hayes said. "The people who are at the greatest risk are often the most vulnerable members of our society, including those living in mobile home parks."

The notification program isn't final yet. The state's Drinking Water Quality Council has requested more information from the health department about increased PFAS testing costs and treatment options. The public will have a chance to weigh in on it, too.

If the plan is eventually approved, it could take another six months to a year to go into effect, Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg said even if a water system tests positive for PFAS chemicals, "it doesn't necessarily signal if there's a health risk at that level," but rather that "it's detectable and it's quantifiable."

Still, Hayes said all New Yorkers impacted by PFAS should know about it as soon as possible.

“DOH can and should correct this oversight and finalize their notification plan as soon as possible,” Hayes said. “New Yorkers have waited long enough to know what’s in their water."

