The League of Women Voters of Buffalo-Niagara will offer services to voters Tuesday at five locations in Erie County as part of National Voter Registration Day.

Voters will be able to register for the first time, update their registrations if they have moved or confirm their registration status.

The League will be at Tonawanda City Hall, 200 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 787 Delaware Ave., from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; and the Central Library in Lafayette Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services also will be available at the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive, Amherst, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., and in Butler Library, SUNY Buffalo State University, 1300 Elmwood Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard and local elections are where most decisions are made that impact our day-to-day lives," said Lori Robinson, Buffalo-Niagara chapter president. "We want to make sure every resident of Erie and Niagara counties who wants the opportunity to vote on Election Day is registered.”

