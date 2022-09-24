Zellner wins another term as Erie County Democratic chairman, becomes second longest-serving chair

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner unanimously won his sixth two-year term as party chairman on Saturday.

His re-election at the committee's reorganizational meeting makes him the second-longest serving party leader in Erie County in modern times. Only Joseph Crangle, who served as Erie County chairman from 1965 to 1988, has served longer.

Gov. Kathy Hochul opened the reorganizational meeting on Saturday, the first in-person reorganization since 2018 due to Covid-19.

"I am proud of the organization we have become over the past decade in the face of many challenges, especially over the past two years," Zellner said in a statement. "We are the dominant party in Erie County, the infighting that undermined us is long over, and we are poised to elect New York’s first woman governor."

Zellner, first elected chair in 2012, also serves as Democratic commissioner to the county's Board of Elections and was previously chief of staff to the County Legislature’s Democratic majority.

Secretary Jennifer Hibit, former chief of staff to County Executive Mark Poloncarz; and treasurer Erich Weyant, the County Legislature's current chief of staff, were also reelected.