Zeldin campaign seizes on shooting outside his home

Rep. Lee Zeldin can suddenly look no further than his front yard to illustrate the crime theme dominating his Republican campaign for governor of New York, and he's not afraid to talk about it.

The Suffolk County congressman was still reacting Monday to the Sunday afternoon shooting of two teenagers outside his Shirley home, as his terrified daughters hid inside. And while he bristled at any suggestion that his Sunday evening press conference may have "politicized" the incident that resulted in injuries to the boys, his allies at the Republican State Committee were already circulating fundraising solicitations that said, "No one is safe from Crimewave Kathy's New York."

State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy on Monday was asking party faithful to contribute toward "electing a pro-safety, pro-law enforcement governor" in a letter detailing the Shirley shooting.

Mother's slaying in Buffalo intensifies GOP blast of bail reform "This really is a serious and horrific failure of bail reform laws," Nicholas Langworthy said. "But for the changes to our criminal justice system in 2019, this would never have happened."

"Sadly, these stories are happening all over New York as our state is besieged by a crimewave created by Kathy Hochul and Democrats' dangerous policies," Langworthy wrote to potential donors. "Lee has been crisscrossing our state with his message and plan to restore safety to our communities.

"Crime is on the ballot this November," he added.

Zeldin, meanwhile, described his daughters' experienced during a Monday appearance on Fox News. He explained that he and his wife were attending a Columbus Day parade in the Bronx at the time of the afternoon incident, when gunfire from a moving car was aimed at three boys walking past his home. Two were hit and tried to hide in Zeldin's yard and were later taken to a local hospital, while his twin daughters locked themselves in an upstairs bathroom and called 911.

"Two people who got shot were essentially laying down 10 feet from where they were doing their homework," Zeldin told Fox about his daughters' experience. "It hits extremely close to home. It shows up on our front doorstep."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Zeldin has prioritized fighting escalating crime to the top of his campaign agenda, seizing upon poll results showing it as a major concern of New York voters this year. He continues to address concerns about safety in the New York City subway as well as more and more lurid crimes blaring from tabloids on an almost daily basis.

On Monday, he again recited a list of recent crimes, including last week's murder of a Buffalo mother in front of her children. Police suspect she was killed by her estranged husband who had been released from custody in Cheektowaga Town Court the previous night. Last week, the candidate complained during a Buffalo appearance that relaxed bail restrictions allowed the suspect – Adam R. Bennefield – to go free and kill his wife – Keaira Bennefield – just hours later.

Zeldin emphasized the incident last Thursday while addressing the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, and appeared at a news conference later that evening discussing the incident. He repeated his concerns Monday before a national TV audience.

New York Democratic chairman blasts Lee Zeldin's reliance on 'dark money' Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs blasted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's reliance on outside groups and "dark money." But GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy said Gov. Kathy Hochul's "fundraising tactics put Andrew Cuomo to shame."

"In Buffalo we've got a husband released a day earlier on cashless bail," Zeldin said, noting that Keaira Bennefield had told friends she was fearing for her life. "She was wearing a bullet proof vest when he shot her the next day in front of her three children.

"This is a reality we should be confronting head on," he added.

Hochul issued a statement late Saturday expressing relief that her opponent's family was not harmed.

“As we await more details, I’m relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement’s quick response,” the governor said on Twitter.

Hochul's campaign did not return a request for comment. But her website notes her efforts to "further strengthen New York’s nation-leading gun laws and provide public safety officials with the tools to crack down on the distribution and possession of dangerous weapons."

"Governor Hochul has also increased the state’s collaboration with communities facing increased gun violence, directing tens of millions of dollars in grants to community and hospital-based violence intervention programs that work to reduce firearm-related incidents through mediation, mentoring, and community engagement," her website says.