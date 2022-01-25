Zebulske named North Tonawanda city attorney

Edward A. Zebulske III has been chosen by the Common Council as North Tonawanda's new city attorney.

The disclosure came in a memo from Council President Robert E. Pecoraro, announcing a special meeting for Tuesday to ratify the choice.

Pecoraro said three lawyers applied for the job and two were interviewed.

Luke A. Brown was re-elected city attorney in November, but resigned last month to accept an appointment as a part-time city judge.

Zebulske, 52, a Republican, said he will run for the three years left on the unexpired term in this November's election. He also will seek the Conservative endorsement. The post pays $75,000 a year.

"It'll be something new, something fresh," said Zebulske, a graduate of University of Akron Law School.

He was an assistant city attorney in 1998-99.

Since 2001, he has been a part-time Niagara County assistant public defender as well as having a private law practice. Zebulske said he will keep both of those jobs, but will reduce the time he devotes to them.

