Zajac, narrowly beaten in 2019 Legislature race, runs for Niagara Falls Council

David J. Zajac, a Republican who almost won a Niagara County Legislature seat in 2019, announced Friday he's running for the Niagara Falls City Council.

The GOP had an opening after Councilman Christopher P. Voccio decided to run for the Legislature seat Zajac sought in 2019. Now Zajac is running for Voccio's seat.

Although Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso raised controversy over Zajac's two impaired driving convictions, Virtuoso won by only 50 votes.

Zajac, 30, a county Social Services Department worker since 2016, also is assistant men's bowling coach at SUNY Erie Community College.

“For too long, our residents and business owners have carried the burden of some of the highest taxes and new fees thrust upon them due to the lack of fiscal responsibility by those elected to supposedly have their best interests in mind," Zajac said.

City GOP Chairman William Carroll said Joanne Lorenzo has dropped out of the race, so the GOP will have only Zajac and Traci Bax in the race for three available Council seats.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.