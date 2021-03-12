 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zajac, narrowly beaten in 2019 Legislature race, runs for Niagara Falls Council
0 comments

Zajac, narrowly beaten in 2019 Legislature race, runs for Niagara Falls Council

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara Falls City Hall

City Hall in Niagara Falls. 

 News file photo

David J. Zajac, a Republican who almost won a Niagara County Legislature seat in 2019, announced Friday he's running for the Niagara Falls City Council.

The GOP had an opening after Councilman Christopher P. Voccio decided to run for the Legislature seat Zajac sought in 2019. Now Zajac is running for Voccio's seat.

Although Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso raised controversy over Zajac's two impaired driving convictions, Virtuoso won by only 50 votes.

Zajac, 30, a county Social Services Department worker since 2016, also is assistant men's bowling coach at SUNY Erie Community College.

“For too long, our residents and business owners have carried the burden of some of the highest taxes and new fees thrust upon them due to the lack of fiscal responsibility by those elected to supposedly have their best interests in mind," Zajac said.

City GOP Chairman William Carroll said Joanne Lorenzo has dropped out of the race, so the GOP will have only Zajac and Traci Bax in the race for three available Council seats.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Absentee ballots clinch 2 Niagara Legislature seats for Dems; GOP lead grows for Falls Council
Local News

Absentee ballots clinch 2 Niagara Legislature seats for Dems; GOP lead grows for Falls Council

  • Updated

Two Democrats wrapped up victories Wednesday in Niagara County Legislature races close enough to be decided by absentee ballots. The Niagara County Board of Elections said Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso of Niagara Falls was 45 votes ahead of Republican David J. Zajac after absentee counting. Virtuoso led by 29 on election night, Nov. 5. In Lockport, Democrat Anita Mullane’s

Niagara County candidate demands probe as opponent notes his impaired driving record
Local News

Niagara County candidate demands probe as opponent notes his impaired driving record

  • Updated

A Niagara County Social Services worker, who also is a Republican candidate for county legislator in Niagara Falls, is demanding an investigation by the county Board of Ethics of alleged improper access to his personnel file. Sixth District candidate David J. Zajac said he became a Social Services van driver in 2016, although he had an impaired driving conviction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News