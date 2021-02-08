Young Republican runs for Niagara Legislature, attacks patronage hires

Derek M. Caldwell, a former staffer for State Sens. George Maziarz and Robert Ortt, has announced a run for the Niagara County Legislature, in part to protest what he called the county's "sickening" hiring of people with controversial backgrounds.

Caldwell, 25, of Royalton, is a Republican running in the 15th District – Royalton, Hartland and Rapids. The incumbent is Republican Michael A. Hill.

Caldwell blasted the hiring in the last two years of Kevin C. Schuler, who pleaded guilty to two felonies in the Buffalo Billion scandal; Glenn S. Aronow, whose actions as a State Senate staffer led to a $90,000 sexual harassment settlement for a female colleague; Robert W. Welch, who was accused of yelling racial slurs at a child; and Nicholas D. D'Angelo, who is under indictment on charges of sexually assaulting three women.

"This is a pattern of either incompetence or disregard for the taxpayers,” said Caldwell, a life member of the National Rifle Association. “I’m running because enough is enough.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.