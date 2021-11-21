Wrangling continues over tied Niagara Falls election

The election for Niagara County legislator in Niagara Falls' 6th District might be settled by three – or four – sealed ballots.

However, politicians are battling over which of those ballots should be opened and counted.

Meanwhile, a special Legislature meeting will be held Monday to work on a new law on filling the seat if the race remains tied.

Republican Christopher P. Voccio and Democrat William Kennedy II have 774 votes each in the 6th District, covering central and downtown Niagara Falls.

Political control is not at stake. If Voccio wins, the GOP will have a 12-3 edge in next year's Legislature; if Kennedy wins, the margin will be 11-4.

But the battle is on just the same.

Even though the district has a Democratic enrollment advantage, Voccio was ahead by 14 votes on election night. But when absentee ballots were opened last week, Voccio's lead shrank to two votes.

And it disappeared entirely Thursday, when the GOP dropped its objections to two affidavit ballots that the GOP and Democratic election commissioners already had agreed were valid. Both of those votes turned out to be for Kennedy.