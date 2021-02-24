Working Families' nod to Walton sets primary, general election challenge to Brown

Byron Brown to seek unprecedented fifth term as Buffalo mayor Brown will seek the endorsement of the Democratic Party on Thursday, confirming the long-held open secret that his campaign seeks to break the current four-term record he shares with the late James D. Griffin.

Now Brown faces not only a June primary from Walton and the left wing of his own Democratic Party, but also her general election challenge in November on the Working Families line. Brown, with his powerful political organization and fundraising capabilities (not to mention all the advantages of incumbency), is still considered the overwhelming favorite in both contests.

But the mayor's effort to gain an unprecedented fifth term now faces a more than token challenge capable of attracting left wing votes. And while no major elected officials or business leaders appear to recognize significant vulnerabilities in Brown and challenge him this year, he must guard against any surprise challenge from the left in a time when similar forces are gaining more and more strength around the nation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Indeed, the mayor recognized that in his re-election announcement remarks to The Buffalo News earlier this week.

"I take nothing for granted," he said.

In a Wednesday statement, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reiterated the mayor's sentiments when asked to react to the Walton endorsement, though he did not address questions about the failure to again gain Working Families backing.