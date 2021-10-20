Working Families funds $230,000 in India Walton ads, mailings

That led Walton spokesman Jesse Myerson to revive the campaign's oft-repeated message that the Brown campaign continues to be aided by Republicans.

"If after this news anyone still thinks this race is between two Democrats, they've completely lost the thread," he said.

Conor Hurley, spokesman for the Brown campaign, did not return an inquiry seeking comment.

Working Families, after logging extensive efforts for Walton in the June Democratic primary, now looms as a major force in a general election in which Brown runs as an unprecedented write-in candidate. Its new ads include citizens repeating familiar Walton themes, including claims that Brown is "paid for by developers and big money," and that "India scares the big money crowd."

"India is Buffalo," the spot concludes.

Another ad is sponsored by the national Working Families organization through an independent expenditure committee that the Walton campaign says operates separately. It dwells on claims of rising crime and an administration "dragging its feet" on addressing problems caused by lead water lines.