Working Families – for now – passes on sheriff race
PARADE LOCAL PARADE6 LEWIS (copy)

The Working Families Party, shown marching in a Labor Day Parade in South Buffalo, has been unable to settle on a candidate for Erie County sheriff. 

 News file photo

The Working Families Party is unable to decide on a candidate for Erie County sheriff this year, and for the moment, has inserted a "placeholder" on its line.

Party spokesman Dave Chudy said Wednesday that after several weeks of debate, neither Brian Gould nor Myles Carter – both Democrats – was chosen in a final deliberating session on Tuesday.

"There is no clear sentiment for either of the candidates," Chudy said.

The inability of Working Families to field a candidate could prove important because Democrats had hoped the minor party would back Gould, their endorsed candidate and assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department. But Chudy noted that many Working Families committee members remain miffed over the Democratic rejection of former Buffalo Deputy Commissioner Kimberly L. Beaty, who has withdrawn from the race.

Chudy noted, however, that the party may eventually substitute on their line either Carter or Gould following the June Democratic primary.

"For now we have a placeholder and we'll let the primary play out," he said.

The sheriff field remains crowded. Carter, a community activist, says he will challenge Gould in the Democratic primary. And after withdrawing from the race, Akron Police Chief Rick Lauricella says he may still compete in the Democratic primary as well on an independent line.

Republican endorsed candidate Karen Healy-Case, a retired Buffalo lieutenant, is expecting challenges from retired Buffalo Detective John C. Garcia and gun rights activist Steve Felano.

Meanwhile, Amherst Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto is planning an independent bid.

