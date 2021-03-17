Working Families – for now – passes on sheriff race

The Working Families Party is unable to decide on a candidate for Erie County sheriff this year, and for the moment, has inserted a "placeholder" on its line.

Party spokesman Dave Chudy said Wednesday that after several weeks of debate, neither Brian Gould nor Myles Carter – both Democrats – was chosen in a final deliberating session on Tuesday.

"There is no clear sentiment for either of the candidates," Chudy said.

The inability of Working Families to field a candidate could prove important because Democrats had hoped the minor party would back Gould, their endorsed candidate and assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department. But Chudy noted that many Working Families committee members remain miffed over the Democratic rejection of former Buffalo Deputy Commissioner Kimberly L. Beaty, who has withdrawn from the race.

Chudy noted, however, that the party may eventually substitute on their line either Carter or Gould following the June Democratic primary.

"For now we have a placeholder and we'll let the primary play out," he said.