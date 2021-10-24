Worker's mom defends Lancaster board member in vulgar video case

His critics said he was complicit in allowing the female co-worker to be sexually harassed in a workplace and should resign from the board.

The video at one point focuses on Weber's daughter, who is seated at a table looking at a cell phone, as the worker sings his lyrics . Male laughter can be heard in the background.

Weber's daughter, a college student who worked on a seasonal basis for the village, has hired attorney Lindy Korn to represent her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Dickman has defended himself by saying he sent the video only to Weber's husband, James Rogala, who also works in the public works department, but was not present when their co-worker, Brian Mamott, delivered his performance.

"I did this for her protection, so her parents could decide whether they would take any actions if necessary, which I assumed they would," Dickman said.

At a board meeting, Weber echoed Dickman's version of what happened.

Weber told The News that other workers also recorded the incident, but she does not know who circulated it or how it was posted to a website. She said William Cansdale, superintendent for the village public works department, gave it to the village board.