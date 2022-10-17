 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY Independent Living to host series of Meet the Candidates Days

Western New York Independent Living will host a series of Meet the Candidates Days for citizens with and without disabilities in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates for federal, state, county and municipal offices have been invited.

The first forum will be held for Erie County residents from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Job Club Room at the WNYIL campus, 3108 Main St. at Highgate Avenue. To attend in person or connect to Zoom, call at 716-284-4131, ext. 146.

A forum for residents of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Tuesday in the Crickler Executive Business Center, 319 W. Main St., Batavia. To attend in person or connect to Zoom, call 585-815-8501, ext. 400.

A Niagara County forum will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 in Independent Living Niagara County offices in the Haeberle Plaza, 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. To attend in person or connect to Zoom, call 716-284-4131, ext. 200.

All candidate forums also will be streamed on Facebook and on WNYIL's YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/WNYIL.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

