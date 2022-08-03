Witness tells of federal Hatch Act investigation of Buffalo employees during mayoral race

An investigator for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel telephoned Emin “Eddie” Egriu about a month ago as part of a Hatch Act probe into the role some City of Buffalo employees played in last year’s mayoral race.

Egriu, who is not a city employee, said he told the investigator of an episode outside the Broadway Market on Oct. 11, where he announced that the Muslim Alliance of Western New York was endorsing India Walton for mayor over incumbent Byron W. Brown.

“There were four officers patrolling back and forth, going in and out of the Broadway Market,” Egriu told The Buffalo News as he relayed what he told the investigator. After Walton accepted the endorsement and made her remarks, Egriu found himself in a conversation with the officers, who were all in uniform.

Why are you endorsing her? one of the officers asked Egriu, he said.

Law enforcement was a hot topic during last year’s race. Brown claimed his opponent would risk public safety by slashing the police budget when Walton proposed a trim of less than 10% as some police duties were transferred elsewhere. Driving home Brown's point, 18 officers appeared in a Brown campaign ad, not in uniform, to say they and many more would be laid off and could no longer keep the city safe if Walton became mayor.

Egriu, who describes himself as a supporter of police, said he told the officers patrolling the market on Oct. 11 that they were misstating Walton’s plans by saying she would "defund the police."

Later, one of the officers told Egriu to “write down Byron Brown,” Egriu said. That’s the campaign slogan the four-term mayor adopted when Walton beat him in the Democratic primary and left him with no line on the November ballot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel investigates violations of the Hatch Act, which limits partisan political activity by federal employees and employees at other levels of government whose jobs rely on federal funds. Buffalo receives millions in federal dollars each year. The Hatch Act also prohibits federal and state employees from using their authority or influence to affect elections.

Egriu said the federal investigator wanted to know if the officers were on duty, and Egriu said they were. The investigator also wanted to know if Egriu could recognize the officers. Egriu said he might recognize one or two who played larger roles in the conversation. The investigator has not yet called back to ask Egriu to look at some pictures, he said.

Still, Egriu told The News he found nothing threatening in the officer’s comment to write down Byron Brown. “It wasn’t threatening, to me, at all,” he said.

A Brown spokesman did not immediately comment for this article but told WKBW-TV that the mayor’s office has not been contacted about the matter.

Hatch Act violations have been alleged in the local election scene, and the Brown administration has been accused of violating the Hatch Act in other years. Violators can be fined, suspended, demoted or removed from their jobs. Penalties are meted out after a case is referred to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Egriu said the complaint to the Office of Special Counsel was filed by a volunteer with the India Walton campaign who had talked with Egriu about his interaction with the officers on Oct. 11. Egriu, who has been politically active for years, said he met the volunteer during earlier races. Egriu is now challenging Rep. Brian Higgins in a Democratic primary for New York’s 26th Congressional District.

The complaint was first revealed by Investigative Post, which reported that the complaint is supported by video of on-duty city employees playing roles in the Brown effort.

However, it is not the first complaint to spring from the mayor’s race, which Brown won in November. In a case that's still open, Buffalo attorney Stephanie A. Adams and 138 other people complained to the city's Board of Ethics in September that the pro-Brown television ad featuring police officers violated a host of rules and regulations.