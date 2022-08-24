With no path to victory, Paladino concedes to Langworthy: 'It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life'

Just after Tuesday turned to Wednesday morning, a spokesman for Carl Paladino said the campaign would be examining voting "irregularities" that called into question whether Nicholas A. Langworthy had won the key Republican line in the 23rd Congressional District primary.

Twelve hours later, after elections officials threw cold water on that idea, Paladino sent an email conceding defeat.

"It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life," said Paladino, the Buffalo developer whose campaign was beset by his public comments about Hitler and his suggestion during an interview that Attorney General Merrick Garland should be executed.

“I am truly blessed with the greatest family and friends in the world. Western New York is my home, and I am humbled by the voters who turned out to support me. My story is proof that the American dream is possible," he said in the statement released by his campaign.

Paladino's announcement came shortly after Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr said Paladino correctly raised questions about disparities in some Southern Tier county reports and those posted by the state Board of Elections. But he also noted that elections officials encountering problems in some counties had double-checked their numbers, and that they would not substantially change.

"Now that there there has been verification with various counties, I don't think there are enough ballots out there to change it," Mohr said.

Early Wednesday morning, Paladino held off any concession, despite Langworthy's nearly 2,000-vote lead with almost all of the vote counted. Paladino's campaign spokesman Vish Burra said it would take Wednesday to address disparities it noted in the reporting.

“We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days," Burra said. "We want every single legal vote to count.”

Mohr noted, however, that Allegany County encountered problems with reporting the number of districts that had finished tabulations on its website, but officials there had manually double-checked and reported correct numbers to the state board.

"Allegany had reported (Tuesday night) zero out of 29 districts reporting, but the vote numbers don't change," he explained. "But they were right in citing irregularities because some counties were not matching the numbers the state had."

Mohr, who heads the county board with the largest percentage of 23rd District votes, said he was satisfied that correct numbers were reported.

He also estimated Erie County would count 250 to 300 absentee ballots, but that not all are from the 23rd District.

Paladino's concession marked the end of an often-bitter primary between onetime friends who became political rivals when the seat formerly held by Rep. Chris Jacobs became available with Jacobs' resignation.

Langworthy will now face Democrat Max Della Pia in the November general election in a seven-county district whose political makeup makes it a likely win for the GOP.

Paladino thanked Assemblyman David DiPietro, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, former Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard and Rep. Elise Stefanik for their friendship and support during the race.

"I am forever grateful for this community. I will always advocate for Western New York," Paladino said.