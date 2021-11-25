With few Niagara Falls budget amendments offered, taxes raised will likely increase 2%

The Niagara Falls City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on amendments to the proposed 2022 city budget at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said that few changes have been suggested.

Councilman Frank A. Soda suggested some changes, including hiring two more firefighters, using money currently allocated to the Fire Department's overtime budget.

Tompkins said the theory is that less overtime would be needed if there were more firefighters.

But since that idea merely moves money from one place to another within the budget, it would have no impact on taxes.

"Unless somebody comes up with something different, it's probably going to be the tax increase the mayor proposed," Tompkins said.

Mayor Robert M. Restaino offered a 2% property tax levy increase, with an increase of $44 for a home assessed at $100,000 and $68 for a business assessed at $100,000.

Spending in the mayor's proposed budget totals $99.6 million, an increase of about $1.65 million from this year.

