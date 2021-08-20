With Cuomo packing up, his attorney continues to attack AG's report

As movers were seen outside the governor's mansion in Albany Friday, the soon-to-be-ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's lawyer announced that she is sending a letter to Attorney General Letitia James demanding she "make corrections" and "supplement the record" to the report that led to Cuomo's resignation.

Attorney Rita Glavin said during a virtual briefing Friday afternoon the additional information and "corrections" needed to be included in the report because it's being used by the State Assembly in making its own findings.

"It is incumbent upon the chief legal officer of our state to make corrections include material omissions and supplement the record with information that bears directly on a number of the findings that were included in that report," Glavin said.