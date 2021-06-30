With absentee ballots counted, races still close in Evans, Hamburg and Lancaster

The race for two seats in the Democratic primary for Evans town councilman that ended in a tie on election night with the third candidate two votes behind is still too close to call after absentee ballots were counted Wednesday.
The race for the Conservative line for Hamburg Town Board also has the third-place candidate three votes behind, and the Working Families primary for Lancaster town justice now has the candidates apart by one vote. The leader in the Republican primary for town justice widened her lead.
The suburbs featured a host of close races on primary day, including in Evans, Hamburg and Lancaster.
Votes are still unofficial, and it is not known how many affidavit – or provisional – ballots are yet to be counted by the Erie County Board of Elections in each race.
In Evans, Lindsay J. Gottorff picked up 36 absentee votes for one of the Democratic lines for two Town Board seats. Incumbent Democrat Michael R. Schraft, who did not get the Democratic Party endorsement, had 31, and Desmond D. Metzger got 29 absentee votes. That left Gottorff with a total of 620 votes and Schraft with 615, the apparent winners. But Metzger is close behind with 611.
In Hamburg, Megan A. Comerford and Amy McKnight are the apparent winners for two Town Board seats on the Conservative line. Comerford, a Democrat, received 16 absentee votes, leaving her with 194 votes. McKnight, a registered Conservative, got seven absentee votes for a total of 189.
Incumbent Conservative Councilman Michael Petrie picked up five absentee votes for a total of 186 votes. Democrat Bob Mahoney received 10 absentee votes for a total of 152.
In Lancaster, Anthony G. Marecki held onto his lead for the Democratic line for town justice, gaining 84 absentee votes to give him a total of 628. Incumbent Town Justice Anthony J. Cervi received 75 absentee votes for a total of 607.
The two candidates also faced off in three other primaries, and two absentee votes gave Cervi the lead for the Working Families Party line. He had a total of 13 votes. Anthony G. Marecki did not get any absentee votes, leaving his vote total at 12.
Cervi won the Republican and Conservative primaries, so the two will meet again in November.
In Concord, Leslie J. Gibbin got 12 absentee votes for a total of 304 in the race for town justice in the GOP primary. Ashley Rae Lowry got 11 absentees for 297 votes. The candidates will face each other in the general election, as Gibbon won the Conservative and Working Families primaries, while Lowry won the Democratic primary.