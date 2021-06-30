With absentee ballots counted, races still close in Evans, Hamburg and Lancaster

The race for two seats in the Democratic primary for Evans town councilman that ended in a tie on election night with the third candidate two votes behind is still too close to call after absentee ballots were counted Wednesday.

The race for the Conservative line for Hamburg Town Board also has the third-place candidate three votes behind, and the Working Families primary for Lancaster town justice now has the candidates apart by one vote. The leader in the Republican primary for town justice widened her lead.

Votes are still unofficial, and it is not known how many affidavit – or provisional – ballots are yet to be counted by the Erie County Board of Elections in each race.

In Evans, Lindsay J. Gottorff picked up 36 absentee votes for one of the Democratic lines for two Town Board seats. Incumbent Democrat Michael R. Schraft, who did not get the Democratic Party endorsement, had 31, and Desmond D. Metzger got 29 absentee votes. That left Gottorff with a total of 620 votes and Schraft with 615, the apparent winners. But Metzger is close behind with 611.

