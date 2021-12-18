Wilson Village Board to grow from 3 members to 5

Wilson will no longer have the only three-member village board in Niagara County.

The all-Republican board voted 3-0 Thursday to enlarge itself to five members.

"I think the advantage of this is broader representation and more accountability," Mayor Arthur Lawson said Saturday.

He said he intends to appoint two more trustees in April after he chooses a screening committee to report on candidates. Lawson said he already knows of seven or eight people who might be interested.

Lawson said the appointees will have to run in the March 2023 election to keep their seats. The top vote-getter that year will win a three-year term and the second-place finisher will earn a one-year term. Thereafter, the terms will be four years long.

Lawson said so far as he can determine from village records, Wilson never has had a board larger than three members.

Trustees are paid $3,149 a year. "You don't do this job for the money. You do it for the community," Lawson said.

