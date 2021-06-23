Why turnout in Buffalo's mayoral primary wasn't really as low as some might think

Those analyzing Buffalo's stunning Democratic mayoral primary, right up to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, are decrying low voter turnout.

The turnout was just over 20% in India B. Walton's victory over Mayor Byron W. Brown.

While that figure won't set any records, it is on par with recent primary elections, and that turnout percentage was the highest among Tuesday's high-profile primaries in Western New York.

Buffalo has 106,417 registered Democrats, 21,469 of which voted in the primary, a turnout of 20.2%. With 155,958 total registered in Buffalo, it means that 13.8% of the city's voters participated in the selection of the next mayor.

The mayoral turnout was higher than the three other major party primaries on Tuesday, including both Erie County sheriff elections:

• In the Democratic primary for sheriff, 39,199 of the 296,756 registered Democrats in Erie County voted, for a turnout of 13.2%.

