Why India Walton's candidacy could pave way for left-leaning politics in Buffalo

His district, populated by significant numbers of police officers, firefighters and other city workers, provided the highest turnout (8,620 votes) and highest plurality (84% to 16%) for the mayor.

Tuesday's election and what it portends for the future is creeping into the statewide scene. As he weighs a decision about running for governor within the next few weeks, Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi of Nassau County told reporters in a Thursday conference call that the election of moderates like Brown in Buffalo and Eric Adams in New York City should send a message to the far left.

He says Democrats could be "sleepwalking into catastrophe" by pinning their hopes on far left candidates. He called himself as "progressive as you can get," but fears the party will not benefit from embracing socialist positions.

"No candidate (for governor), none of them, is standing up to the far left," Suozzi said. "We are not going to move our country forward and the Democrats are going to lose unless we stand up to the far left."

None of that resonates with Taylor, who believes Walton accelerated a timetable for a progressive takeover of Buffalo politics as a "fantastic politician" who captured the attention of the city, state and even the nation.

"She inspired a generation of folks and I don't think anyone else could have done that," he said. "That can only come from someone who has experienced life on the ground as has India."

