Who are the top 10 donors to India Walton, Byron Brown?

Only one of the mayor’s top 10 contributors is not a member of the business community. William Renaldo has been the city’s fire commissioner for three years.

He has given Brown more than $10,000, he said, because he holds him in high regard on both a personal level and a professional one.

“He has morals and values I associate with,” Renaldo said of Brown. “The way he handled the pandemic was amazing. Not a single person was laid off. He instituted administrative leave for anyone who needed it, whether they contracted the disease or needed time off.”

Progressives for Walton

Among Walton’s top 10 contributors, the only local business owner is Steve Mackie, who provided her campaign with the use of some of his property, an in-kind contribution worth $7,650.

He, like Walton, grew up on the East Side. For a time, she lived across the street from the Lemon Spot, his car repair shop in the Fruit Belt, and he got to know her when she brought her car in for service.

“She’s always been a good person,” Mackie said. “I think she would do well for the community she’s grown up in. I’ve seen nothing being done in my neighborhood until the Medical Campus decided to locate here.”