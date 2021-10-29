Who are the top 10 donors to India Walton, Byron Brown?

India Walton’s top donors are about as different as Byron Brown’s biggest backers as the candidates are themselves: academics and progressive activists back her, and developers and local business leaders supporting him.
Two retired professors from the University at Buffalo, a husband and wife, each contributed more than $12,700 this year to Walton’s campaign – more than any of her other supporters.
In fact, Carl Nightingale and Martha McCluskey each gave more to their candidate than Brown has received from each of his most generous individual donors.
Nightingale, who taught in the Africana and American studies department, and McCluskey, who taught in UB’s law school, said they share Walton’s vision for the city.
“In India’s campaign, we see a true city of neighbors working together to make their communities better, building dreams together, increasing their voice and visibility, and building power among the many in the name of hope,” the two wrote in an email in response to questions for this story.
Another retired UB professor, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Carl Dennis, was Walton’s third-highest donor, according to a Buffalo News analysis of campaign finance reports filed this year with the state Board of Elections.
Brown’s top three individual donors this year, each of whom gave him $12,700, are business leaders: Douglas Jemal, who is developing several projects in Buffalo, including Seneca One tower and the Statler; Paul Millstein, vice president of Jemal’s company; and Melinda Rich, vice chairman of Rich Products and wife of Robert Rich, the chairman of the company.
None of them responded to requests for comment.
Brown’s single biggest donor was a political action committee known as 43x79, a group of leading local business owners, which gave him $13,100.
Beyond the name of the group – a reference to Buffalo’s latitude and longitude – very little information about it is publicly available.
Political action committees are not required to report much information about themselves to the state Board of Elections, beyond an address. 43x79 lists its address as that of First Amherst Development Group.
Benjamin Obletz, president of First Amherst Development, acknowledged that he is a member of 43x79, but said he was neither the treasurer nor the leader of the political action committee. He would not disclose the identity of the group’s leaders or of any of its other members, and would not comment on the group’s financial support of the mayor.
Jordan Levy, a managing partner of SoftBank Capital NY, served as treasurer of 43x79 for 15 years, but said he is now retired from it. He and other local business leaders formed 43x79 about 20 years ago, he said, at the urging of M&T CEO Robert Wilmers and Buffalo News Publisher Stanford Lipsey, both of whom have since died.
“We formed the PAC so we could support those individuals who we felt were good for the City of Buffalo, mostly from a community perspective, not for our own individual interests,” Levy said.
Only one of the mayor’s top 10 contributors is not a member of the business community. William Renaldo has been the city’s fire commissioner for three years.
He has given Brown more than $10,000, he said, because he holds him in high regard on both a personal level and a professional one.
“He has morals and values I associate with,” Renaldo said of Brown. “The way he handled the pandemic was amazing. Not a single person was laid off. He instituted administrative leave for anyone who needed it, whether they contracted the disease or needed time off.”
Progressives for Walton
Among Walton’s top 10 contributors, the only local business owner is Steve Mackie, who provided her campaign with the use of some of his property, an in-kind contribution worth $7,650.
He, like Walton, grew up on the East Side. For a time, she lived across the street from the Lemon Spot, his car repair shop in the Fruit Belt, and he got to know her when she brought her car in for service.
“She’s always been a good person,” Mackie said. “I think she would do well for the community she’s grown up in. I’ve seen nothing being done in my neighborhood until the Medical Campus decided to locate here.”
He lives around the corner from Brown, he said, and knows him personally. But Mackie says he is tired of the lack of attention the city pays to the East Side, citing as an example the proliferation of potholes on Jefferson Avenue that go without repair.
Walton’s lack of experience in government does not worry him.
“Everybody was green when they first walked into the office, whether it’s the current mayor or Masiello,” Mackie said. “I think once she gets in and she learns the city, she might be there for 16 years.”
Half of Walton’s top 10 contributors are from outside of Buffalo, from Los Altos, Calif., to Boston – people who contribute to various progressive candidates across the country.
Among them is Karla Jurvetson, a California psychiatrist and one of the biggest political donors in the country. After Donald Trump was elected, she donated $6.9 million to Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterm elections. Many of them were women.
“I feel like it’s our moral duty, if we’re not going to run ourselves, to support the women who are brave enough to put their name on the ballot,” she told a reporter from the San Jose Mercury News at the time.
Business backs Brown
Nine of Brown’s top 10 contributors belong to the business community.
The News' list of his top contributors, though, does not always capture the full extent of a business or business owner’s financial support.
In a number of cases, a business owner donated several thousand dollars, and their spouse, children or executives donated additional money. Sometimes, the company itself made a donation, as well.
For example, as an individual, Jemal, the developer, gave Brown $12,700. But his sons, Norman and Morris Matthew, who work for him, and Millstein, his company’s vice president, also donated. In total, the four gave Brown $40,800.
Barclay Damon, a law firm that has done $925,000 of business with the city in the past five years, contributed $11,500 to Brown. But in addition, 10 of its attorneys, from Williamsville to Skaneateles, gave a total of $2,302.
And then there are business owners whose names appear nowhere in the state’s database of contributions to Brown, but who have donated. For example, neither Carl Paladino nor his company, Ellicott Development, have given him any money this year. But two Paladino-related companies, 1294 Group LLC and 224 Group LLC, each contributed $5,000 to Brown.