What's left to negotiate before a deal to legalize recreational cannabis is done

But most lawmakers say the devices are not yet proven or reliable, and it could take a year or more before there is a workable way for officers to legally tell if an impaired driver smoked a joint shortly before driving or, as a blood test would reveal, possibly within the past month.

The Assembly and Senate on Tuesday tentatively agreed on an alternative: to have the state health department launch a study of saliva test devices that can be used in the field by police. If, at some unknown point in the future, the health department decides there is such a reliable device, then the state – without the Legislature having to approve it – would be able to deploy such pieces of equipment.

On Tuesday, the sides were also still working to specify how a portion of marijuana tax revenues would be spent on education. Lawmakers are concerned that such revenues do not replace the state’s general fund obligations for education aid – a route governors have used with the state lottery program – but add to the future school aid pots.

Before meetings on the issues late Tuesday night, there were also issues remaining pertaining to the packaging of marijuana products for retail sale. Provisions related to different levels of licenses – affecting future processors, distributors and cultivators – were also still on the table.