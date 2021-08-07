What's in the infrastructure bill? Money for Great Lakes, the border and weatherization

A weatherization windfall

A few hundred homes in Buffalo get new insulation or modern furnaces every year thanks to the federal Weatherization Assistance Program. But under the infrastructure bill, that number could increase more than tenfold.

That's because the program, which serves seniors, the disabled and low-income families, would get a $3.5 billion infusion, up from its current annual budget of about $300 million.

A similar infusion amid the Obama-era economic stimulus meant that Neighborhood Housing Services of South Buffalo was able to weatherize about 1,400 housing units all across Buffalo, compared with about 180 a year now, said Shyrl Duderwick, the agency's executive director. Other local nonprofits that take part in the weatherization program would be able to boost their efforts in the same way.

Duderwick said the program's expansion would mean her agency could revisit homes it improved 15 years ago or more and install more modern technology that would cut energy use and utility bills.