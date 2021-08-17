What Kathy Hochul's days in the Erie County Clerk's Office tell us about her leadership

Hochul was appointed, then elected, as clerk to complete Swarts' unexpired term in 2007. She was re-elected in 2010 but left the office in May 2011 after being elected to the House of Representatives for the 26th Congressional District.

Town of Tonawanda Democratic Chairman John Crangle, who served as Hochul's deputy county clerk, said she had an unrivaled work ethic and went above and beyond to improve the customer service experience at county DMV offices. She also worked hard to modernize and improve technology use at the office, he said.

"She was hands-on with everything," he said.

She talked to residents waiting in line at the auto bureaus and worked to improve the staff culture so customers had a more positive experience, said Crangle and Hochul spokesman Matthew Janiszewski.

She had TVs, comfortable chairs for adults, and a rug for kids brought into the waiting areas, Janiszewski said. She ensured that DMV customers were greeted by someone when they first entered and given a document checklist so they didn't wait around for a long time, only to be told at the window that they didn't have the paperwork needed to complete their transactions.