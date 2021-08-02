West Seneca mulls term limits for supervisor, council

West Seneca returned to a five-member Town Board in 2020, and now it may be in for another electoral change affecting the board: term limits.
Councilman Jeffrey Piekarec has proposed limiting the number of terms council members and the supervisor can serve to two, four-year terms, whether consecutive or not.
"It would encourage new people to run and serve," said Piekarec, who was elected to his first term in November 2019. "Many get discouraged when they see the opportunity to run against an incumbent, who is usually better known, has more money, better organization."
Town Board members have been talking about the possibility of term limits for several months. West Seneca would not be the first town to do so. At least five municipalities have term limits: Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Evans and Lackawanna. The Erie County Legislature considered enacting term limits for legislators several years ago, but did not.
West Seneca posted a survey on the town website in April about the proposal. It attracted more than 300 replies, as well as a bot or two.
The town discarded 380 other responses because it appeared they were submitted by the same person within seconds of each other, and with identical answers to the questions. Those discarded responses included 370 comments against term limits and 10 in favor.
Of the 326 valid entries, 70% were in favor of term limits, 26% were against and 4% were unsure. In separate questions looking at specific offices, 96% were in favor of limiting terms of council members, 92% would limit the term of the supervisor, 66% would limit the term of the town clerk and 70% were in favor of a term limit for the highway superintendent.
Piekarec said he believes all local elected officials should serve for a specific length of time, but he removed the town clerk and highway superintendent posts from his proposed local law after receiving feedback from the public and as a compromise with other board members.
Councilman Joseph Cantafio said at the June 3 Town Board meeting that he had examined a number of studies on term limits, and that they can cause complacency in elected officials who don't have to work to be reelected because they can't run again.
"I have not had anyone contact me and say we need term limits," Cantafio said, adding that he needed compelling evidence in order to be in favor of changing the law.
A number of people responding to the online survey felt the decision should be left with voters.
"Elected officials are done when voters decide they are done," one resident commented.
But many others felt term limits are necessary.
"We do not need career politicians that stop working for the town's residents," another commented.
A public hearing on the proposed law will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Community Center. The hearing was to have taken place July 12, but a dump truck struck a utility pole before the meeting and knocked out power to the Town Hall complex.