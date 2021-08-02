West Seneca mulls term limits for supervisor, council

West Seneca returned to a five-member Town Board in 2020, and now it may be in for another electoral change affecting the board: term limits.

Councilman Jeffrey Piekarec has proposed limiting the number of terms council members and the supervisor can serve to two, four-year terms, whether consecutive or not.

"It would encourage new people to run and serve," said Piekarec, who was elected to his first term in November 2019. "Many get discouraged when they see the opportunity to run against an incumbent, who is usually better known, has more money, better organization."

Town Board members have been talking about the possibility of term limits for several months. West Seneca would not be the first town to do so. At least five municipalities have term limits: Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Evans and Lackawanna. The Erie County Legislature considered enacting term limits for legislators several years ago, but did not.

West Seneca posted a survey on the town website in April about the proposal. It attracted more than 300 replies, as well as a bot or two.