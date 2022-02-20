West Seneca enacts term limits for supervisor, council

The West Seneca Town Board has unanimously adopted a law enacting term limits, which was a hot-button issue in this town of about 45,000 people in the run-up to the November election that saw voters flip control of the five-member board into Republican hands.

The law, passed at last week's board meeting, limits the town supervisor and council members to two four-year terms, regardless of whether they are served consecutively.

"It encourages new people to run, it infuses government with new ideas," said Republican Councilman Jeffrey Piekarec, who has been promoting term limits in West Seneca since before he was elected to his first term in November 2019. "I think if eight years is good enough for the president, it's good enough for a local official."

The law does not apply to the elected offices of town highway superintendent, town clerk or town justice. It also has flexibility by allowing an elected official who has reached their term limit in one office to run for another town position. For instance, someone who served as a council member for eight years could run for supervisor.