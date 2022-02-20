West Seneca enacts term limits for supervisor, council

The West Seneca Town Board has unanimously adopted a law enacting term limits, which was a hot-button issue in this town of about 45,000 people in the run-up to the November election that saw voters flip control of the five-member board into Republican hands.
The law, passed at last week's board meeting, limits the town supervisor and council members to two four-year terms, regardless of whether they are served consecutively.
"It encourages new people to run, it infuses government with new ideas," said Republican Councilman Jeffrey Piekarec, who has been promoting term limits in West Seneca since before he was elected to his first term in November 2019. "I think if eight years is good enough for the president, it's good enough for a local official."
The law does not apply to the elected offices of town highway superintendent, town clerk or town justice. It also has flexibility by allowing an elected official who has reached their term limit in one office to run for another town position. For instance, someone who served as a council member for eight years could run for supervisor.
Piekarec renewed his push for term limits last year. In fact, West Seneca posted a survey on the town website in April about the proposal, with about 70% of the 326 valid respondents in favor of term limits.
But the measure was defeated at the Town Board meeting Aug. 9, with Supervisor Gary Dickson, a Republican, and Piekarec voting yes, but the board's three Democrats voting against the proposal.
However, after November's election – in which two seats were on the ballot – Republicans now control the Town Board by a 4-1 margin. Newcomers Robert J. Breidenstein and Susan K. Kims, both Republicans, made imposing term limits in West Seneca a key campaign priority.
"Your votes in favor of candidates who supported this law in last November's election are what ultimately led to this law being enacted tonight," Piekarec wrote on his Facebook page Feb. 14.
Shawn Donahue, an assistant professor of political science at the University at Buffalo, said Republicans tend to support term limits more than Democrats, though it's tough to identify any major trends with term limits because municipalities can quickly enact, or repeal, such laws.
"I think there's a great amount of flexibility that towns have because of different home rule statutes," he said. "Towns are their own little laboratories of democracy."
For instance, at least five other Western New York municipalities have term limits: Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Evans and Lackawanna.
And whereas some cities have term limits for mayor, such as New York City and Binghamton, Buffalo does not – as everyone knows by now after Democrat Byron Brown won an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of the state's second-largest city.
For West Seneca, enacting term limits is just its latest electoral shift.
Town voters in 2018 overwhelmingly approved adding two seats to the Town Board, which had fielded three members since 2010. West Seneca officially returned to a five-member board in 2020.
And when Dickson won election in November 2019, it marked the first time in 50 years that West Seneca had elected a Republican supervisor.
"I think eight years is plenty to get accomplished what you want to accomplish," Dickson said Sunday. "It's always good to have new ideas."
All five Town Board members are in their first terms.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.