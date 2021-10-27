 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's early voting turnout highest so far in Erie County
0 comments

Wednesday's early voting turnout highest so far in Erie County

Support this work for $1 a month

Wednesday saw the heaviest turnout of Erie County residents so far in early voting for the Nov. 2 general election.

Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported that 5,107 ballots were cast on the fifth day that polls were open. It surpassed the previous high turnout of 4,683 on Monday.

Wednesday’s total included 1,919 ballots cast by voters registered in the City of Buffalo.

Adjusted totals for the five days of voting show 21,355 Erie County residents have cast their ballots early, including 9,016 from Buffalo.

The county’s 38 early voting polling places will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday. Early voting will continue through Sunday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Covid deaths in recent months are higher than same period last year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News