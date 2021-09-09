Watch now: Buffalo mayoral debate

Mayor Byron Brown and challenger India Walton and two other candidates for Buffalo mayor meet for a debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Eva M. Doyle Auditorium of the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Joining Brown, the incumbent, and Walton, the winner of the Democratic primary, will be attorney Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles, who unsuccessfully challenged Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes last year.

Al Vaughters of WIVB-TV will moderate. Questions will be posed by Claudine Ewing of WGRZ-TV, Lee Pettigrew of WUFO and Deidre Williams of The Buffalo News. Questions from audience members or solicited online will be posed by Taylor Epps of WKBW-TV.

The debate is sponsored by WUFO Radio and the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists.