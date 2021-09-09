 Skip to main content
Watch now: Buffalo mayoral debate
Watch now: Buffalo mayoral debate

  • Updated
Buffalo mayoral debate

India Walton, Byron Brown, Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles faced off in the Buffalo mayoral debate sponsored by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and WUFO Radio at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Thursday.

Mayor Byron Brown and challenger India Walton and two other candidates for Buffalo mayor meet for a debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Eva M. Doyle Auditorium of the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Buffalo mayoral candidates spar in debate over policing, crime, poverty

Joining Brown, the incumbent, and Walton, the winner of the Democratic primary, will be attorney Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles, who unsuccessfully challenged Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes last year.

1019363205 McCoy Local Buffalo mayoral debate

Supporters for Byron Brown and India Walton hold signs outside the Buffalo mayoral debate sponsored by the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists and WUFO Radio at Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Al Vaughters of WIVB-TV will moderate. Questions will be posed by Claudine Ewing of WGRZ-TV, Lee Pettigrew of WUFO and Deidre Williams of The Buffalo News. Questions from audience members or solicited online will be posed by Taylor Epps of WKBW-TV. 

The debate is sponsored by WUFO Radio and the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists.

Watch the debate here.

Read the full story here.
