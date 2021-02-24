Walton will challenge Brown for mayor on Working Families line

Buffalo voters are assured of a choice for mayor in the November general election after the Working Families Party on Tuesday evening nominated community activist India Walton as its candidate.

Walton has also promised to run in the June 22 Democratic primary against incumbent Byron W. Brown, who is expected to formally announce on Thursday that he will seek an unprecedented fifth term. Now he must face Walton in the June primary and November general elections.

"We've endorsed Byron Brown every time he's run since we were incorporated as a party back in 1998," said party spokesman Dave Chudy. "But we see this as generational among people who think things need to happen quicker."

Chudy said party officials were impressed by Walton's efforts to "push back" against gentrification in the city's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

"That seemed to galvanize a lot of younger people who are not participating in politics," he said, "and we are a bottom-up party."

Though other Democrats have declared long shot candidacies, Walton is the first to secure a party line on the ballot.

