Walton pushes police accountability, calls officers 'overtaxed' with duties others should do

“I know that we’re being told all police officers are community police officers," she said. "That’s just not true. I’m interested in incentivizing officers to become true community police officers, making sure that we enforce residency requirements and also incentivize officers to actually reside in the communities that they serve. We want them right here at home so that we can build a better Buffalo together.”

“Without being able to go into the budget line by line, I can’t say exactly what can be reallocated," she said. "But I know that we’re doing too much in overtime because there aren’t enough officers on the street. And I know that our police officers are just overtaxed with duties that they could be absolved from, which is the reason why we’re seeing such high rates of mental health issues, suicides and things like that,” she said. “I want to honor the good police by giving them all of the resources they need, taking them out of situations that they’re not required for like parking enforcement, mental health calls, homelessness outreach and all of the societal ills we’re expecting them to be on the forefront of that they’re just not equipped to take care of.”