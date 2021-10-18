Walton pushes back on claims in Brown ad as Buffalo mayoral election turns negative

Both candidates for mayor of Buffalo are wielding sharpened campaign knives this week with hard-hitting television ads and news conferences hinting at their apparent perceptions of a close race and the need for a negative message.

On Monday, challenger India B. Walton convened reporters outside her Ellicott Street headquarters to counter a new ad aired by Mayor Byron W. Brown that highlights her 2014 arrest and her plans to cut funding for the Police Department. The spot touched off some of the most intense crossfire of the campaign between the two camps, started by the Brown campaign's assertion that Walton "thinks she is above the law."

Walton, meanwhile, debuts a new spot Tuesday that addresses "campaign ads that are false and filled with lies," and that she will not "fire police" – some of the same themes she and her staff highlighted on Monday.

The Brown advertisement ignited the exchange by noting that Walton was arrested in 2014 after being accused of threatening a co-worker, that she resigned her nursing job after being confronted about taking a trip while on family leave, and that she left an apartment in 2018 after complaints of drug dealers visiting the home.

Walton has denied threatening a co-worker and has said her former landlord sought retribution for her neighborhood activism.